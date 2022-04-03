Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,065. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

