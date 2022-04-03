Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will announce $815.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $836.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.90 million. ChampionX posted sales of $684.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHX. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $117,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 1,275,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

