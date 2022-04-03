Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Curis stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,050. Curis has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $222.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curis by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 2,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,376 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Curis by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Curis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

