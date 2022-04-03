Brokerages Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. 195,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $280.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

