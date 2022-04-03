Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LEG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,053. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $54,747,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $24,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

