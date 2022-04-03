Brokerages Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.74. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TS stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

