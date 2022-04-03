Brokerages Expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIRD opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

