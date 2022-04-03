Brokerages Expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Brokerages predict that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will post $61.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.70 million and the highest is $62.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year sales of $282.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $366.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $374.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE ESMT traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 499,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,911. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

