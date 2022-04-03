Brokerages Expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) to post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.57). IDEX Biometrics ASA posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%.

IDBA stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $31.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

