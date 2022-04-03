Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.01. Masco also posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $158,583,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $4,980,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Masco by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.55. 2,806,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Masco has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

