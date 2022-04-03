Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) to announce sales of $730,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $9.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $20.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 469,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,255. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 1,007.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 26.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Provention Bio by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

