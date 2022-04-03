Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. RPM International posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tobam acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,339. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

