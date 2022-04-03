Brokerages Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $384.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $383.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $385.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $298.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Zendesk by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Zendesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in Zendesk by 382.9% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 9.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 8.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.