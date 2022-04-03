Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT at $68.67

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.80. 109,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,338. The company has a market capitalization of $808.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.12. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.71 per share, for a total transaction of $111,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,031 shares of company stock worth $748,336 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Woodmark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

