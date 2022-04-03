Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target at $15.75

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 425,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,288. The stock has a market cap of $742.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,197,000 after purchasing an additional 435,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 697.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 157,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

