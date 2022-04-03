Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Target Price at $1,965.48

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,965.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CMG traded up $12.01 on Friday, reaching $1,594.04. The stock had a trading volume of 149,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,734. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,501.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,652.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

