Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price at $43.46

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Northland Securities lowered their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,427,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,961,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $78,258,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 24,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

