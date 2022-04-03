Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT at $59.75

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

