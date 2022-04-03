Brokerages Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT at $91.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLIC traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,845. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.