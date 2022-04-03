Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $401.89

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $321.17 and a 52 week high of $546.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.