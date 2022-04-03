Brokerages Set Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Target Price at $252.50

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($280.22) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck KGaA from €270.00 ($296.70) to €250.00 ($274.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

