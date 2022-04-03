Brokerages Set PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target at $21.20

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 250,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $176.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

