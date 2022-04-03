Brokerages Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Target Price at GBX 1,128.40

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,128.40 ($14.78).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.75) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 1,070 ($14.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -109.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,042.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,131.84. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 651.20 ($8.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.49).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

