Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $42.13

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $951.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.30. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.85.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

