Brokerages Set Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) PT at $30.83

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research firms have commented on RPHM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

