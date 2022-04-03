Brokerages Set ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) PT at $79.00

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.47. 227,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

