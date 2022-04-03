Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $81.33

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TKR opened at $59.63 on Thursday. Timken has a twelve month low of $59.12 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,536,000 after acquiring an additional 78,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after acquiring an additional 380,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

