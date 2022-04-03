Brokerages Set Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 69,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,785. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 million, a PE ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,496,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.