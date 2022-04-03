Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $17.75

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

