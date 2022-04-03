Brokers Issue Forecasts for Metacrine, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Metacrine in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Metacrine stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metacrine by 1,236.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 194,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Metacrine by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 167,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Metacrine by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.