Brokers Offer Predictions for Life Storage, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.78.

LSI stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.08. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $87.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

