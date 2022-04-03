Brokers Offer Predictions for Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OBNK opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm's products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes,

