Brokers Offer Predictions for SJW Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NYSE:SJW opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

