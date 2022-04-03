Brokers Set Expectations for Dollarama Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.09.

DOL opened at C$72.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$52.22 and a 12 month high of C$73.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

