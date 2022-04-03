Brokers Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.64. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$69.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

