Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.35.

NYSE:BAM opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

