Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BEP. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

