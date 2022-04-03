Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,080 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

BSY stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 158.04, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

