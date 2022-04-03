Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 6,396 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Global Payments by 63.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,752,000 after acquiring an additional 648,789 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Global Payments stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.