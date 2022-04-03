Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 6,170 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

Paycom Software stock opened at $350.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.91 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.