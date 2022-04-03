Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 91.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $5,906,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 372.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

