Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,854 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $2,179,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $150.71 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.92.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

