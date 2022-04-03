Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 214.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 658.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Standex International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Standex International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.