Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,121 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

