Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

NYSE:J opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.76. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

