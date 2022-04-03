BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$185.00 at UBS Group

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.09.

Get BRP alerts:

DOO opened at C$103.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.76.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.4499996 EPS for the current year.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.