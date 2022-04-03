Bruce Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Morphic stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after buying an additional 116,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

