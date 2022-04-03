Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker has a 52 week low of $61.42 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bruker by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Bruker by 24.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after buying an additional 91,752 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 691.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

