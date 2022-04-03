Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKE. Sidoti initiated coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

BKE opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. Buckle has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $6,485,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

