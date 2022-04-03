CAE (NYSE:CAE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $26.21 on Thursday. CAE has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

